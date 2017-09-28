Shooting by officer near Topeka park investigated

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating what they’re describing as a shooting involving a police officer near a Topeka park.

The shooting Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital, but no officers were injured. The man was shot in the chest, and Topeka Police Capt. Mike Cross said two officers administering first aid to him were covered in blood afterward.

Police said they first responded to shots in the area, and an altercation occurred after officers arrived. Officers from the Shawnee County sheriff’s department and Kansas Highway Patrol also went to the scene.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that an agitated crowd of about 50 people gathered but dispersed within half an hour. Police and city officials didn’t immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

