Residents on Fairmount neighborhood: “I love what they are doing and hoping it will continue”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Safety in the Fairmount neighborhood is once again on the minds of those who live and work there.

A community meeting today unveiled the results of an extensive survey on the quality of life in the neighborhood.

The survey stems from an horrific crime three years ago, when 36-year old Letitia Davis was sexually assaulted, beaten and set on fire in an area of Fairmount Park.

Ever since, residents and Wichita State University officials have worked to make the neighborhood safer for those who call it home.

Faye Leach has lived in the Fairmount neighborhood a long time.

“Before the park was formed,” said Leach.

68 years to be exact.

Which is why Leach is taking an interest to what is being done to improve the area.

“I love it, I love what they are doing and hoping it will continue because I’m for it, 100-percent,” said Leach.

Nearly 400 residents, like Leach, were surveyed as part of a several month, door-to-door effort to see how the neighborhood is perceived by those who live there.

“They embrace the diversity of the neighborhood, it’s not just they tolerate differences, they embrace these differences,” said Mark Glaser, Professor of Public Administration at Wichita State University.

The survey shows 90 percent of residents in the Fairmount neighborhood think people of different races work together and get along with their neighbors.

“What we found is people that live here are willing to roll up their sleeves, get involved to make this neighborhood a better place, they are willing to work with the police to make it a safer place,” said Glaser.

Something that 94 percent of the residents surveyed found to be true.

It’s something a resident like Leach, who has seen the neighborhood change and evolve over time, couldn’t agree with more.

“Oh sure and they have been and we will continue, it’s a neighborhood that is going to go and keep going,” said Leach.

Again, this is just the first phase of the survey that was talked about today.

The second phase concentrated on the needs of the people who live in the Fairmount neighborhood.

The final phase talks about the relationship between the neighborhood and Wichita State University.

The results from those two parts of this survey will be discussed at future meetings