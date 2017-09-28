Police arrest third suspect in fatal Lawrence motel shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to a fatal shooting at a Lawrence motel earlier this month.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that police arrested the 22-year-old suspect on Wednesday. Lawrence Police officials say he’ll be brought to Douglas County to face charges.

The fatal shooting took place Sept. 2 inside a Motel 6 guest room. Police say responding officers found three shooting victims, including 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, who died from his injuries. The two other victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two 19-year-old men have already been charged in the shooting. Tyrone Carvin and Shawn Smith are each charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Police say the newly arrested man is expected to face the same charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

