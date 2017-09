WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a matchup of two of the top boys’ soccer teams in the City League, Wichita Northwest outlasted Wichita South to win 4-1.

The Grizzlies and Titans were tied at one goal apiece at the half, but Northwest erupted for three goals in the second half to pick up a big home victory as they seek to build some momentum heading into the postseason.