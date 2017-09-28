Newton football hoping to build momentum at home against Salina Central

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Railers have had an up-and-down 2017, one that’s seen them play several games that have been decided by one score or less.

The Railers went into Goddard and knocked off Eisenhower earlier in the year. But they’re hoping this Friday Football Fever Game of the Week matchup against Salina Central will be their first win at home. Stay tuned to Friday’s KSN News at 5 and 6 for live reports from Newton previewing the matchup, and tune into Friday Football Fever on KSN News at 10 for highlights of this game and a whole bunch more!

