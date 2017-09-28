Neighbors worried by Manhattan sexual assault

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents in a Manhattan neighborhood are worried after an intruder went into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

Officers filed the report for sexual battery and aggravated burglary in Manhattan on Sunday. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim.

Hali Rowland, with the Riley County Police Department, confirmed with KSNT News the incident happened very close to Kansas State University. Lilly Norris lives in the area of the assault and said she’s worried by it.

“Just to know that this happened so close is really kind of scary,” Norris said.

Police say 10 other people were in the house when the assault happened. They say the woman did not know her attacker.

Norris was surprised that the assault happened in a house full of people.

“It’s just terrifying to think that someone broke into her house and did this,” Norris said.

The suspect is described as a white man, early twenties, average build, wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and thick rimmed glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

