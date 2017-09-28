Marion residents and students show support after parking spot is tarred over

Related Coverage Update: Rainbow flag parking spot tarred over in Kansas town

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – The controversy over a rainbow-colored parking spot at Marion High School continues after someone painted over the artwork with black paint-like tar.

“I walked by earlier and was wondering what was going on,” said Bryan Stoll, a friend of the student whose parking spot was painted over.

The cover-up has caused many in the community to gather in support. Some community members, including the principal of Marion High School, put in a few hours of effort to remove the black substance from the student’s parking spot.

“These children aren’t painting pictures of pot leaves, they are not painting pictures of guns. It is not gang related. It is freedom of speech and expression,” said Brandi Bosley, Marion resident.

Some people are surprised a parking place in a small Kansas town could cause such a controversy.

“Well many people support him,” said Steve Waner, the student’s father. “And obviously some people don’t support him.”

“What this person did is ridiculous and childish,” added Trinda Humphrey, Marion resident.

Thursday, friends, Marion locals and the school’s principal stepped up to help the student clean the space. Principal Tod Gordon released a statement to KSN saying, “I was frustrated and glad we were able to remove the product they used.” He added that “it is not going anywhere but it did create controversy.”

“It is bull of course but unfortunately with nobody being able to find out who did it there is really not going to be a whole lot that can be done,” said Stoll.

Many Marion residents, including Trinda Humphrey, wanted to show support for the teen.

“I went to Dollar General and bought every single bit of rainbow stuff that they have got,” said Humphrey.

The teen’s father said he appreciates their response.

“I think it is great, I am glad that they were able to help,” said Waner. “It is representative of his lifestyle. It is not hurting anybody.”

Steve Waner is asking police to hold whoever did this accountable.

“The people who did this, to me, committed a hate crime,” added Waner.

