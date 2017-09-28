Man charged with killing 2 people, setting fire in topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man has been charged with killing two people and setting a fire at an apartment complex near the Statehouse in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 62-year-old Maximo Campillo-Echevarria was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder, aggravated arson and an aggravated weapons violation. He’s jailed on $2 million bond in the Sunday night attack. A message for the prosecutor about whether he had an attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Thomas O’Conner was pronounced dead at a hospital. He suffered stab wounds and burns. Chance Crank was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

Kansas Corrections records show Campillo-Echevarria was convicted of first-degree murder for a 1981 Shawnee County death and paroled in 2000. He returned to prison for 2004 convictions, including aggravated assault, but was paroled in 2015.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.