Man charged with killing 2 people, setting fire in topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man has been charged with killing two people and setting a fire at an apartment complex near the Statehouse in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 62-year-old Maximo Campillo-Echevarria was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder, aggravated arson and an aggravated weapons violation. He’s jailed on $2 million bond in the Sunday night attack. A message for the prosecutor about whether he had an attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Thomas O’Conner was pronounced dead at a hospital. He suffered stab wounds and burns. Chance Crank was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

Kansas Corrections records show Campillo-Echevarria was convicted of first-degree murder for a 1981 Shawnee County death and paroled in 2000. He returned to prison for 2004 convictions, including aggravated assault, but was paroled in 2015.

