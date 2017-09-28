Local non-profit hosts Homecoming Drive for foster kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high schools are gearing up for Homecoming — a week full of spirit days, a football game and a school dance.

For some students in foster care, attending their school’s homecoming dance isn’t possible — but a local non-profit wants to change that.

EmberHope works with foster kids and families. Staff said many of the foster kids they work with can’t attend school dances because they can’t afford formal attire.

According to vice president Amy Tuttle, some of their foster homes have multiple children.

“The cost for three girls to go to Homecoming is very expensive — dresses, the cost of actually getting into Homecoming, meals, shoes, it all just adds up,” said Tuttle. “So one of the ways we can help support our families is through some donation drives.”

EmberHope is currently hosting a Homecoming Drive for its foster kids. It’s a way to make sure they have the same experience most teenagers get. It’s also a way to ease financial stress from foster families.

“Often times fall is a very expensive process in schools. They have senior pictures, class rings, then Homecoming and all those things,” Tuttle said.

She added that not everyone can foster a child, but there are other ways people can get involved. EmberHope is asking for the public’s help.

They’re asking for donations of new or gently used formal attire — dresses, dress shirts, slacks, ties and dress shoes. The public also has the option of sponsoring a foster kid by making a monetary donation.

According to Tuttle, the donations won’t only go to foster kids in the Wichita area, as the agency has locations all across Kansas.

The agency recently sent a dress to a foster child in western Kansas, who said she was touched that the community wanted to help foster kids have normal childhood experiences.

Tuttle said the donations will also be used for other clothing drives during other school dances.

Donations can be dropped off at 4505 E. 47th St. S, Monday through Friday. EmberHope has other locations throughout Kansas that will accept donations.