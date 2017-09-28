Kick-boxing instructor fights off Kansas trail attacker

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A man got more than he bargained for when he attacked a kick-boxing instructor as she ran on a suburban Kansas City trail.

The Kansas City Star reports that 51-year-old Stephanie Steiniger, of Overland Park, Kansas, ripped her arm free and kicked him in the groin. Police say the apparent kidnapping attempt happened Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Steiniger warned other women in a public plea while wearing a purple tank top that read, “Strong is the new pretty.” She says she always believes “everything happens for a reason” and that “maybe it’s so I can warn other women to be aware.”

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy says fighting back is important in a kidnapping attempt, even if the assailant has a weapon. Police are looking for a suspect.

