Dold Foods breaks ground at expansion site in Wichita

The groundbreaking for the expansion of Dold Foods took place at their current site in Wichita on September 28. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bringing home the bacon has a new meaning in Wichita.

The Dold Food Company held its groundbreaking ceremony today and the company will soon be bringing more jobs and money to Wichita.

Construction has now begun on a new 156,000 square foot expansion to the existing facility on N. Ohio.

Dold has been owned by Hormel since the early 1980s and the $132 million expansion will be used for a pre-cooked bacon manufacturing facility.

“This company, Hormel Foods and its facility Dold Foods has been in Wichita, and they chose to stay here,” said Janet Miller, Vice Mayor of Wichita. “Not only to stay here, but to expand here which tells us something about how they and their employees view Wichita.”

The expansion is expected to be finished in 12 to 18 months.

