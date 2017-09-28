Distracted driving causes increase in Kansas traffic fatalities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A big jump in traffic fatalities over the last couple of years has state troopers warning about distracted driving. There are new tools to help drivers avoid the temptation of texting behind the wheel.

The same cell phone that can take your eyes off the road and cause a crash, is now using technology to force you to focus.

Most of us are familiar with the rules of the road.

And know the dangers of distracted driving, but, people are still doing it and, it’s taking lives. Troopers say Kansas is also up almost 100 fatalities from just two years ago.

“It shouldn’t be going up, our cars are safe, our roads are safe, we’re the problem, the human being is the problem because the majority of these crashes are avoidable,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden, Kansas Highway Patrol.

It’s so basic, driving instructor Rick Johnson says he has students put the phones in a basket, even during class.

“The Kansas roads, like every other road in every state, is becoming more dangerous as a result of those cell phones,” said Rick Johnson, owner and instructor at Legacy Driving School.

But there’s another alternative to putting the phone away altogether.

“There is a way technology can stop distracted driving and all it takes is a setting on your phone.”

That “do not disturb while driving” setting, allows calls only when the phone is on Bluetooth or hands-free. Other apps can send an alert to friends that says you’re behind the wheel and can’t text right now.

“I think that’s great technology out there anything to keep us more focused on the roadway,” said Crittenden.

On the iPhones, that feature is available with updates, but if it’s not under your phone’s settings, the apps are a safe and free option.

