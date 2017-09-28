Dave Stallworth Replica Statue Unveiled

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dave Stallworth, a two-time All-American who helped lead Wichita State to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, passed away this past March. Today, the university honored his legacy as a Shocker and unveiled a replica statue of Stallworth.

The actual statue will be life-size, bronze, and located outside of Koch Arena. Several former Shockers were in attendance for today’s ceremony, as was current Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall. The statue will depict a smiling Stallworth taking a jump shot.

