Cards continue to pour in for Brian Arterburn

By Published: Updated:
Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community support for an injured Wichita police officer is still going strong.

Organizers of a card shower say they’ll be mailing nearly 700 cards to Brian Arterburn.

His family had mentioned to one of the organizers that he was feeling homesick and they wondered if the public had forgotten about Brian.

That’s when ICT SOS decided to put the call out for the public to send cards to Brian. The response, they say, has been incredible.

“We got letters from scout troops, kindergarten classes, from Tennessee, Las Vegas, of course all around Wichita and the surrounding area some great drawings from kids so that’s been really fun,” said Jennifer White, Executive Director of ICT SOS.

Even as more cards come in, Jennifer said they’ll continue to send them on to Arterburn.

Cards can be sent to:

ICT SOS
Attn: Officer Brian
1211 S. Emporia
Wichita, KS 67211

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s