Cards continue to pour in for Brian Arterburn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community support for an injured Wichita police officer is still going strong.

Organizers of a card shower say they’ll be mailing nearly 700 cards to Brian Arterburn.

His family had mentioned to one of the organizers that he was feeling homesick and they wondered if the public had forgotten about Brian.

That’s when ICT SOS decided to put the call out for the public to send cards to Brian. The response, they say, has been incredible.

“We got letters from scout troops, kindergarten classes, from Tennessee, Las Vegas, of course all around Wichita and the surrounding area some great drawings from kids so that’s been really fun,” said Jennifer White, Executive Director of ICT SOS.

Even as more cards come in, Jennifer said they’ll continue to send them on to Arterburn.

Cards can be sent to:

ICT SOS

Attn: Officer Brian

1211 S. Emporia

Wichita, KS 67211

