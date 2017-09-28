Author John Grisham coming to Wichita in October

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Popular author John Grisham will be in Wichita, Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Grisham will make an appearance with author Clare Vanderpool to launch his novel titled The Rooster Bar.

The event will be held at Abode and is sponsored by Watermark Books. There will be no autographs at the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. through Watermark Book. Get tickets by clicking here.

Grisham has several No. 1 novels including The Pelican Brief, The Client, and The Runaway Jury.

