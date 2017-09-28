Anhydrous ammonia truck crashes on I-70 in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An anhydrous ammonia truck was involved in a rollover crash in Saline County Thursday night.

According to authorities with the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened along I-70 near mile marker 252 in Saline County. During the rollover, both lanes of traffic were closed. They have since reopen.

The driver and his small dog were not hurt.

Soundbound on 81 hey can go SOUTH or WEST when approaching I-70 Junction.

You’re NOT going east. Saline county. pic.twitter.com/61dNYTzxAD — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 29, 2017

N/b I-135 can go NORTH or WEST at I-70 junction.

You’re NOT going east. Saline county pic.twitter.com/yUleF4CQOC — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 29, 2017

I-70 e/b at milepost 250a exit forcing traffic to go south on 135 Saline county. pic.twitter.com/6J4BGskVZf — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 29, 2017

⚠️

Both e/b & w/b I70 at mp 252 in Saline County closed.

Rollover crash involving anhydrous ammonia truck We r ASSISTING @SalineSheriffKS — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 29, 2017

