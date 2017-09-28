A look at the Baylor Bears

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State kicks off Big 12 play this weekend against Baylor. The Bears are 0-4, but took a step in the right direction last week when they went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma before ultimately losing by 8.

First-year Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is hoping his team can turn the corner against the Wildcats this weekend. And when asked about his future vision of what Baylor can be, he wants them to play like Kansas State does. Baylor vs. Kansas State kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

