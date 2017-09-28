A great deal on a used car could be from post-flood vehicles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Devastation to Texas, Louisiana and Florida from recent hurricanes included many cars. Now, many of those flood-damaged cars are being sold for pennies on the dollar, flipped and sold for a good price to unsuspecting customers.

Selling damaged vehicles is legal as long as the damage is disclosed. In his career, Jesse Schemm, owner/operator of Christian Brothers Automotive on the west side has seen a car come through before with all the tell-tale signs.

“There’s an immediate rush to get cars out of there so they can wash the titles and potentially flip them quickly before there’s a huge reaction to the potential flood-damaged cars that are coming up.” Schemm explains. “They can often be acquired very cheaply at vehicle auctions and people will spend a little bit of time, a little bit of effort a little bit of money to make them look really nice then they’ll flip them for thousands of dollars then the person who purchases them has to deal with the aftermaths.”

Schemm says, the best way to know is to take it to a trusted mechanic. Mechanics can pull back carpets, check computer systems and otherwise evaluate the vehicle in ways a typical consumer cannot. A website, the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System exists but Schemm warns, it’s not 100 percent accurate.

Good indicators of a flood-damaged vehicle would be brand new headlights on an aged vehicle, fogged headlights, moldy/mildew smell, sediment in spare tire well, water lines in carpeting and rusted seat rails. Sediment will linger in nooks and crannies like behind car door lining.

“The average vehicle has a ton of computers today, and water getting into connectors creating corrosion that may not be an issue in the beginning, but the longer they corrode, the worse it’s going to be,” Schemm says. “Be leery of the person who won’t allow a third-party inspection, but for a small investment and a little bit of time, it is definitely worth, we’ve saved people from getting into thousands of dollars of problems.”

In his experience, Schemm says people in Kansas are less suspecting of acquiring water-damaged vehicles from disaster-stricken areas than those that live in the immediate disaster area.

