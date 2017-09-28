4 of 6 Kansas Congressional delegation supports GOP tax bill

By Published:
Pat Roberts
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Republicans’ struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing another one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities: overhauling America’s tax system. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., delayed a vote on a bill to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama’s health law, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation. “The whole idea is to do health care first because you gain an advantage there to go on and do tax reform,” said Roberts. “We’ve sort of bollixed that up but I’m encouraged.” (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Four of six members of Kansas’ congressional delegation are supporting a proposed federal tax code being developed by House and Senate Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, and Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Roger Marshall and Ron Estes all said Wednesday they support legislation that would reduce the corporate income tax rate from 35 to 20 percent. It also would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 39 percent to 35 percent.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports none of the four members’ statements on tax legislation discussed how the tax bill would affect the federal deficit.

Roberts said there is widespread bipartisan agreement on the need for tax reform and Congress should work together to take action on some most Americans support.

