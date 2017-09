WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2017 Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff is Saturday, Sept. 30 on Douglas and St. Francis from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $5 for all the chili you can handle. There will be a Kids Play Zone, flyovers, beer, live music, and so much more.

RELATED LINK | Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff