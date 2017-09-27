Wichita State University set to unveil results from Fairmount neighborhood survey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An effort is underway to enhance the safety in the Fairmount neighborhood.

Back in 2015, the Kansas Health Foundation awarded Wichita State University a 250-thousand dollar grant to help put a lot of the safety measures in motion.

Part of the money went toward an extensive survey that took months to complete.

The 13 page survey put out today is just the first of a three part survey done in the Fairmount neighborhood.

In all, about 400 residents of the neighborhood gave their input into a variety of topics, including quality of life in the neighborhood, public safety, and even concerns residents feel need to be addressed.

Khondoker Usama has lived in the neighborhood for seven years.

As the Vice President of the Fairmount Neighborhood Association, he took part in going door to door, asking residents their thoughts about the neighborhood.

“I see this as a positive step,” said Usama.

Wednesday was the first time Usama got to see the results from that work.

“I’ve seen in the report that people are more likely to work with the law enforcement in terms of improving their safety conditions,” said Usama.

Ted Ayres, the Director for Community Engagement and Opportunity for Wichita State University has been involved with improving the neighborhood and park for the past three years.

It was back in November of 2014, when 36-year old Letitia Davis was sexually assaulted, beaten, then set on fire in an area of Fairmount park, in a random attack.

It is an incident that doesn’t stray too far from Ayres mind.

“All of our efforts, in so many ways, go back to that unfortunate incident and as Dr. Bardo pointed out just recently, that was a turning point,” said Ayres.

Ayres says he’s shied away from viewing the results as of yet, but believes they’ll prove to be beneficial.

“We feel we’ve garnered a lot of what we feel is useful information to not only help the university, but perhaps, more importantly helped the neighborhood association, help the city and the people who live in Fairmount,” said Ayres.

It is something long time residents, like Usama, hope will be the case.

“If we can take this data and utilize it in a way that we can improve a lot of our residents, our fellow neighbors, then these types of efforts will be effective,” said Usama.

The results from the first part of the survey will be presented to the Fairmount residents during a meeting at the Fairmount Community Center on Thursday.

That meeting is set to start at 1 p.m.

Ayres says there will be two other scheduled meetings in the future to discuss other results found in the survey