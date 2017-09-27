Wichita buses see increase in ridership

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Wichitans are taking advantage of the city’s public transportation system.

According to a city report, Wichita Transit saw a 20 percent increase in ridership on city buses.

Courtesy Wichita Transit

Back in December 2016, the Wichita city council approved $4 million from the sale of the Hyatt hotel to go toward improving the transit system. The money helped fund the “Transit Sustainability Plan,” which allowed the city to collect public input about transportation options.

The results led to changes at Wichita Transit, including bus routes.

Scott Wadle, interim transit director, said there was initially a drop in ridership once the routes were changed in early 2016. He believed this was due to people trying to adjust to the new routes.

However, since then, there has been an uptick in ridership.

According to Wadle, the new bus routes are now more convenient for the public.

“On Douglas, we’ve got multiple lines coming down the same street. Also on Broadway, we’ve got different places, different destinations that they’re getting to in terms of shopping, employment and  residential centers.”

Courtesy Wichita Transit

The report also showed an increase in ridership on the Q-Line. In July and August 2016, there was over 1,100 rides. In July and August of this year, there was over 10,000 rides.

Wadle said the city wants to create more pilot programs to see what services are in demand.

Right now, Wichita Transit has partnered with USD 259 for the Student Pass Pilot Program. The program is for middle and high school students, plus students at seven Wichita schools that don’t qualify for school bus service. The students can purchase bus passes at a discounted price, and it allows them unlimited access across the city. Wadle said over 700 passes have been purchased.

Wichita Transit is also piloting Point to Point Service until October 21. This is transportation for people living in areas with limited access to grocery stores.

The city is also looking into partnerships with large employers, schools and ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

According to city officials, they’ll be evaluating and modifying the pilot programs — in hopes of boosting ridership.

Wadle added that future funding for the transit system doesn’t look promising, but he said an increase in riders could help.

“We’re working on boosting ridership,” said Wadle. “That’s really a key driver when it comes to federal funding, and so that’s really a large part of this effort is with the pilot projects.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s