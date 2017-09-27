Western Kansas man makes court appearance in homicide

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man charged in a shooting death in western Kansas is now charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Fifty-year-old Rene Inguanza, of rural Scott County, made his first court appearance Wednesday.

He is charged in the Sept. 22 death of 44-year-old Darryn Rodenberg, who was found dead of a gunshot wound at a rural Scott County home.

Deputies found Inguanza in a pickup about a half mile from Rodenberg’s home.

The Hays Post reports investigators believe Inguanza was angry with Rodenberg for selling drugs to his son.

Inguanza remains jailed in Scott County on a $500,000 Bond.  His next court appearance is scheduled for October 11.

