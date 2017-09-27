Western Kansas man makes court appearance in homicide

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man charged in a shooting death in western Kansas is now charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Fifty-year-old Rene Inguanza, of rural Scott County, made his first court appearance Wednesday.

He is charged in the Sept. 22 death of 44-year-old Darryn Rodenberg, who was found dead of a gunshot wound at a rural Scott County home.

Deputies found Inguanza in a pickup about a half mile from Rodenberg’s home.

The Hays Post reports investigators believe Inguanza was angry with Rodenberg for selling drugs to his son.

Inguanza remains jailed in Scott County on a $500,000 Bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 11.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.