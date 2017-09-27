Update: Rainbow flag parking spot tarred over in Kansas town

UPDATE: KSN News is learning that the parking lot spot of a rainbow flag at Marion High School was tarred over Thursday morning. Right now, students are working to clean the tar off the spot.

On Wednesday, KSN learned Marion High School allows students to paint their parking spots on campus as part of a tradition that gives them something fun to look forward to. One student painted the rainbow on his.

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – Marion High School allows students to paint their parking spots on campus as part of a tradition that gives them something fun to look forward to. This year, one student was told his painting needed to be removed.

A senior at Marion High School painted the image of a rainbow flag in his designated parking spot. The choice of expression caused some issues for some community members as well as some unwanted attention for the school.

“I mean it’s just a rainbow,” said Marion resident, Chris Suarez.

For some, the image is much more than just a rainbow.

“A few days ago there was a community complaint and the school had to do something about it so they told him he had to cover it,” explained Charles Nordquist, a student at Marion High School.

Initially the principal approved the rainbow painting, but once the complaints started coming in he had to address those concerns and he did it by first emailing the student saying:

The school did not ask you to repaint your parking spot. I asked to have the parking repainted due to the concern in the community it has raised. In my 1st meeting I said anything that created a controversy could not be used for parking spots. The parking has to be very simple and no concerns to the community.”

A petition was created in response to the school’s request and it gained nearly 600 signatures overnight to leave the rainbow alone. Students at Marion High School said the problem isn’t with the school, it’s with the community.

“I myself am religious, but I’m also a member of the LGBT community and I think it’s very hurtful to everyone,” said Nordquist. “It’s the same if someone were to put a cross on their parking spot and a non religious person said that was offensive to them, they should have to cover that too as well by the same judgment.”

Marion High School Principal Tod Gordon said Wednesday the flag would stay in the student’s parking space. Gordon said his primary concern is the safety of his students.

The identity of the student has been asked to be withheld.

