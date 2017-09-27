Tyson pleads guilty to clean water act violations in Missouri

By Published:
Tyson Foods (KSN File Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Tyson Poultry Inc. pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the federal Clean Water Act in 2014 with discharges from its plant in Monett.

Under a plea deal announced Wednesday in federal court in Springfield, Tyson agreed to pay a $2 million fine, serve two years of probation and pay $500,000 to maintain and restore waterways in the Monett area.

The discharge of an animal feed ingredient into Monett wastewater treatment system disrupted the plant’s operation and killed more than 100,000 fish in a nearby stream.

The company said in a statement that it was taking full responsibility for the “an unfortunate mistake.”

Tyson also will hire independent auditors at all its poultry facilities, conduct environmental training and improve procedures to address circumstances that led to the 2014 spill.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s