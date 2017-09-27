Two teens arrested in Saline Co. after stealing a vehicle, crashing

Saline County Sheriff's Office car (Photo courtesy of KSAL)

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two teenage boys were arrested Wednesday after they stole a vehicle and were involved in a hit-and-run crash in the early morning hours according to KSAL.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, authorities were called to New Cambria around 4:30 a.m. after a report of an injury hit-and-run accident. One woman was injured in the crash.

Kimberly Potts, 46, of New Cambria, was driving a pickup truck when she said she was stopped at an intersection when another vehicle hit her head-on. That vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

After the crash, Janis Bishop, 81, of Soldan told authorities her vehicle was stolen by two teenage boys shortly before the crash happened. The boys returned the vehicle to Bishop with damage to the driver’s side.

Officers later found both suspects in Solomon.

Calob Haymond, 15, and Benny Garza, 14, were arrested Wednesday morning. Charges have not yet been made.

