Thousands of strollers recalled due to a fall hazard

WASHINGTON – Thousands of J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and can contact Delta for a free repair.

The strollers were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160.

Consumer Contact: Delta at 800-377-3777 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com and click on Help Center and then Recall Center for more information.

Model Number Color Lot Number(s) 11988-835 Orange inside/Green outside and Black CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099 11988-340 Green and Black CH15203, CH15217 11988-436 Blue and Black CH15143 11988-656 Pink and Black CH15144 11988-838 Orange and Black CH15145 11988-0261 Grey and Black CH16025 11998-0251 Grey and Black CH16026 11998-314 Green and Black CH15165, CH16006 11998-439 Blue and Black CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159 11998-678 Pink and Black CH15166, CH16007 11998-850 Orange outside/Grey inside and Black CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044

