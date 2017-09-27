Thousands of strollers recalled due to a fall hazard

WASHINGTON – Thousands of J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers are being recalled due to a fall hazard.
The stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and can contact Delta for a free repair.
The strollers were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160.
Consumer Contact: Delta at 800-377-3777 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com and click on Help Center and then Recall Center for more information.
|Model Number
|Color
|Lot Number(s)
|11988-835
|Orange inside/Green outside and Black
|CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099
|11988-340
|Green and Black
|CH15203, CH15217
|11988-436
|Blue and Black
|CH15143
|11988-656
|Pink and Black
|CH15144
|11988-838
|Orange and Black
|CH15145
|11988-0261
|Grey and Black
|CH16025
|11998-0251
|Grey and Black
|CH16026
|11998-314
|Green and Black
|CH15165, CH16006
|11998-439
|Blue and Black
|CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159
|11998-678
|Pink and Black
|CH15166, CH16007
|11998-850
|Orange outside/Grey inside and Black
|CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044
