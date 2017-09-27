‘The Blacklist’ returns

By Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD (NBC) – From the opening moments of tonight’s premiere of “The Blacklist,” with Red Reddington hijacking a pricey convertible, a tone is set for the season.

His financial empire has been wiped out, and Reddington is faced with rebuilding it.

“He’s sort of bottomed out. But that’s amusing. And he seems to be having a grand old time,” James Spader says of his character.

That’s partially because Reddington’s also finally come clean about Elizabeth Keen, admitting that she’s his daughter.

Keen also finds herself torn by her FBI responsibilities and the pull of Reddington’s criminal world.

“The Blacklist” returns at 7 p.m. on KSN.

