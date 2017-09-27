Suspect in Ruben’s shooting will go to trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man who police say shot a restaurant owner earlier this year will stand trial.

Reginald Kane has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, assault and battery.

At the preliminary hearing last week, the victim, Ruben Acosta, identified Kane as the man who shot him. Acosta said after handing Kane money during a robbery, the gunman turned back around and shot him several times.

Kane’s trial is scheduled to start October 30.

