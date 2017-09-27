Salina Central vs. Newton is the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With 58 percent of the vote, Salina Central vs. Newton is this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. And to help make the announcement, the Newton cheerleaders came into the studio.

Salina’s a little further away from Wichita than Newton is, but the Mustangs cheerleaders were also gracious enough to share their take on this Friday’s matchup. Stay tuned to KSN the rest of the week for coverage of this game, and be sure to tune into Friday Football Fever on Friday’s KSN News at 10 for highlights of this game and a whole bunch more!