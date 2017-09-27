Salina Central vs. Newton is the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With 58 percent of the vote, Salina Central vs. Newton is this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. And to help make the announcement, the Newton cheerleaders came into the studio.

Salina’s a little further away from Wichita than Newton is, but the Mustangs cheerleaders were also gracious enough to share their take on this Friday’s matchup. Stay tuned to KSN the rest of the week for coverage of this game, and be sure to tune into Friday Football Fever on Friday’s KSN News at 10 for highlights of this game and a whole bunch more!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s