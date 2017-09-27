One person seriously injured in Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was seriously injured in a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Wichita Wednesday night. The crash occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of W. Harry and S. Seneca.

Police at the scene reported the motorcycle rider was seriously injured and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Information about the victim was not immediately available.

The intersection of Harry and Seneca was closed following the crash.

