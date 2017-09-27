No policy change coming after grant money was misused

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Tonight we’re learning more about why Dodge City Community College owes the Kansas Board of Regents nearly $9,000 in misused Perkins Grant money.

An investigation found the grant money was used to help fund several trips to Colorado since 2009 for a mountain rescue course.

Some of those expenses violated provisions of the grant, and one trip for the course didn’t include any students.

This was discovered following another investigation involving an administrator using college funds to buy gun-related equipment.

“I think it’s pretty low considering this is a community college and a majority of kids who go here go here because we are low-income families and our parents can afford to send us here,” said student Kaylee Dale. “So for people to scam kids like us, I think it’s pretty low.”

Glenn Kerbs, the college’s attorney, says there are currently no plans to change any policies to prevent future misuse of funds.

“Of course we have a different administration now,” said Kerbs. “We have an administration that’s very sensitive to making certain that funds are expended correctly. We have a board that’s much more aware of these kinds of issues and making sure that they keep an eye on how funds are expended.”

According to Kerbs, the administrator who approved the use of funds was asked to resign in October 2016, but the college board learned about the issue in June 2017.

KSN reached out to the ford county attorney’s office to see if any charges were being brought forward. They told us it’s still under investigation and they have no comment.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Board of Regents said the funds that must be returned did not meet the guidelines, which were set in 2006.