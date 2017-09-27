Montverde Academy’s Udeze verbally commits to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State beat out a pair of other big-time programs to secure the verbal commitment of Florida center Morris Udeze.

Udeze, who attends Montverde Academy in Flordia, is listed at 6’8, 215 pounds. He committed to the Shockers over offers from Ohio State and Butler. 247Sports lists Udeze as a three-star recruit and a top-20 center in the Class of 2018. With both Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly graduating after this season, Udeze provides a much needed frontcourt presence for the Shockers in years to come. Below is Udeze’s commitment video.

