Maize PD looking for suspect in overnight car robberies

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Maize said several vehicles were burglarized in the Wednesday early morning hours.

According to the Maize Police Department, a male suspect can be seen on footage captured by a homeowner’s surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Piper with the Maize Police Department at 425-3356. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

