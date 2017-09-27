Maize PD looking for suspect in overnight car robberies

By Published:
The Maize Police Department is looking for this man in connection with a string of car robberies September 27. (Photo courtesy Maize Police Department)

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Maize said several vehicles were burglarized in the Wednesday early morning hours.

According to the Maize Police Department, a male suspect can be seen on footage captured by a homeowner’s surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Piper with the Maize Police Department at 425-3356. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

