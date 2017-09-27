Lee Richardson Zoo mourns the death of beloved spider monkey Daisy

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City zoo is mourning the loss of their popular spider monkey, Daisy.

Lee Richardson Zoo officials released a statement Wednesday saying Daisy passed away overnight. Daisy was 34 years old. The average life expectancy for spider monkeys is 24.4 years.

Daisy died from complications following a surgery to remove a mass of indigestible material from her gastrointestinal tract.

The beloved monkey came to Lee Richardson Zoo 31 years ago at the age of three.

“I will forever remember Daisy calling greetings to me whether on duty or off, even from as far away as the alpaca yard. Daisy will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Zoo Registrar Angela Herman.

Spider monkeys are native to Central and South America and are well-known for their tails, which they are able to use like another hand.

