Lee Richardson Zoo mourns the death of beloved spider monkey Daisy

By Published: Updated:
Daisy (Photo courtesy Lee Richardson Zoo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City zoo is mourning the loss of their popular spider monkey, Daisy.

Lee Richardson Zoo officials released a statement Wednesday saying Daisy passed away overnight. Daisy was 34 years old. The average life expectancy for spider monkeys is 24.4 years.

Daisy died from complications following a surgery to remove a mass of indigestible material from her gastrointestinal tract.

The beloved monkey came to Lee Richardson Zoo 31 years ago at the age of three.

“I will forever remember Daisy calling greetings to me whether on duty or off, even from as far away as the alpaca yard. Daisy will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Zoo Registrar Angela Herman.

Spider monkeys are native to Central and South America and are well-known for their tails, which they are able to use like another hand.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s