Kansas first responders honored for recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey

First responders from 16 different Kansas agencies were recognized by Gov. Sam Brownback in Topeka September 27. (Photo courtesy KSNT News)

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Sam Brownback and Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer on Wednesday recognized water rescue teams from agencies across Kansas who were deployed to Texas to assist in recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

The ceremony took place on the South capitol steps, and was followed by a reception at Cedar Crest that included the teams and their families.

Over 50 individuals from 16 local and state agencies were recognized.

“We are proud of these individuals who were ready and willing to help when called upon.  They were prepared with specialized swift water rescue training that allowed them to be of service in this unique kind of disaster.  We thank them for their talents, abilities, and willingness to help others,” said Governor Sam Brownback.

Agencies involved were: The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Chanute Fire Department, Derby Fire Department, Hutchinson Fire Department, South Hutchinson Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, Mission Township Fire Department, Neodesha Fire Department, Newton Fire/EMS, Parsons Fire Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Fire District #1, Shawnee Fire Department, and Winfield Fire/EMS.

