Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at age 91

(NBC NEWS) – Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy magazine, died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes at age 91, Playboy Enterprisessaid in a statement on Wednesday.

Playboy magazine was founded more than 60 years ago to create a niche upscale men’s magazine, combining images of nude women with in-depth articles and interviews.

