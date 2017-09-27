Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at age 91

In this Nov. 15, 2007 photo, Hugh Hefner smiles while signing copies of the Playboy calendar and Playboy Cover To Cover: The 50's DVD box set in Los Angeles. Playboy will no longer publish photos of nude women as part of a redesign of the decades-old magazine, according to a news report Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. Executives for the magazine company told The New York Times that the change will take place in March 2016. Playboy editor Cory Jones contacted founder and current editor in chief Hugh Hefner recently about dropping nude photos from the print edition and he agreed, the Times reported. (Ian West/PA via AP)

(NBC NEWS) – Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy magazine, died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes at age 91, Playboy Enterprisessaid in a statement on Wednesday.

Playboy magazine was founded more than 60 years ago to create a niche upscale men’s magazine, combining images of nude women with in-depth articles and interviews.

