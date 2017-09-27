Harvey County gets donation for body armor plates

Newton, Kan (KSNW) – With more high-powered weapons across the country, some police and sheriff departments are upgrading to body armor in their vests.

In Harvey County, the Sheriff just got a donation that will give officers body armor plates to go inside a vest.

The vests will now be outfitted with a plate of armor on the back and on the front. In some cases, those could literally be plates of steel.

“Why have we not done this already? It’s a money issue. Just having the funds to buy this stuff… it is not cheap,” said Harvey County Sheriff, Chad Gay. “A citizen from the city of Newton that I happen to know, donated some money to us. And on it, he sent it through the mail, and on the top part of check,he just said use this to keep your officers safe.”

Sheriff Gay says the armor plates he wants to buy are pricey. A set can run $300 per officer or more.

The plates go inside bullet-proof vests. Some are made of steel, others ceramic, and others still are made of a composite material.

“The steel one has a coating that displaces the bullet as it stops the round. And the steel will stop a rifle round,” says Sheriff Gay. “Any kind of round.”

One of the Sheriff’s Deputies, Nate Regier, is now an investigator for the department. But Reiger also serves on the (ERT) Emergency Response Team.

The Harvey Count ERT is essentially a SWAT team that responds to dangerous situations.

“You just never know when you are going out, what you could be facing,” says Regier. ” A lot of the other stuff you don’t necessarily think about at the time. But it’s essential to have equipment and gear ready to go and prepared for whatever may happen.”

Regier says, yes, the job is dangerous. And he says putting on a large bullet-proof vest with combat equipment is essential when going out with the ERT.

But, he adds, armor plates to go inside the vest are also essential.

“The vests we wear will stop a bullet,” explains Regier. “ERT has them (Armor plates)… but nobody else. So the (armor) plates go in conjunction.”

Sheriff Gay says the generous donation will upgrade roughly half his officers on the street.

“We will find the rest of the money,” said Gay. “For safety, it’s just something we have to do.”

KSN reached out to counties neighboring Harvey County.

The Sheriff of Reno County would not comment on whether or not they have armor plates in their vests.

“I’d prefer people just don’t know what we have,” said Sheriff Randy Henderson with Reno County.

Same thing for Butler County.

“No reason for the bad guys to have any clue what we do here,” said Butler county sheriff, Kelly Herzet.

Sheriff Gay takes a different approach. He says it’s ok for the “bad guys” to know his officers will now have plates to stop high-powered weapons rounds.

“Look, we have vests that will stop a pistol round,” says Gay. “I wear one. I put it on every morning. But with all the high-powered (bullet) rounds out there now, yeah, it’s time that we do an upgrade. We have to.”

Sheriff Gay says they may take some money, earmarked for other areas, out of the forfeiture and seizure fund. Or, he may shift monies around to make it happen.

Either way, he says, it’s time.

“My wife wanted me to buy one of these (armor plates) myself,” said Sheriff Gay. “We talked about it. I just can’t say how awesome…. it is to have donor step up and donate money just to keep the officers safe.”