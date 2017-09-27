Four-year-old boy chokes to death on meatball at school

WKRG-TV Published:

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — A Florida mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at Sherwood Elementary School.

Lindsay Hall says her son Audi Anderson was a special needs student and nobody saw him choking until he was unconscious.

Hall says her son was on a ventilator from Sept.19 until his death on Sept. 23.

A lawyer for the family says everything is still under investigation, and they’re still reviewing tapes from the incident.

Superintendent for Escambia County Schools Malcolm Thomas told WKRG-TV, “We don’t make any statements specific to students. The district is not going to make any comment at all.”

