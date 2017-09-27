Former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert Hinshaw appointed interim WSU police chief

Wichita State University Police (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert Hinshaw will become interim chief of the Wichita State University Police Department. It is effective Oct. 2. Hinshaw will lead the 47-person department while the university conducts a search for a permanent chief to replace Sara Morris, who is retiring.

Hinshaw was elected Sheriff in November 2008 and served as Sedgwick County Sheriff through 2012 after working his way up through department ranks in a 33-year law enforcement career.

He is an Administration of Justice graduate of Wichita State and holds a Masters in Business Law from Friends University. He is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy.

He’s been active in the community, serving Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Quivira Council Executive Board for local Boy Scouts, Crime Stoppers Board and as a member of the Wichita Crime Commission.

