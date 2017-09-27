DICK’s Sporting Goods recalls fitness tubes after reports of injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – DICK’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that the company is recalling Fitness Gear resistance tubes after reports of consumer injuries.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, consumers should stop using the products and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store for a refund or store credit.

The tubes are used as upper and lower body workout equipment. They are made out of latex and were sold in blue, gray, green, orange, purple and red with grey handles. The tubes also range in resistance from five pounds to 30 pounds.

