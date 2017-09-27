DICK’s Sporting Goods recalls fitness tubes after reports of injuries

By Published:
Fitness Gear resistance tubes (Photo courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – DICK’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that the company is recalling Fitness Gear resistance tubes after reports of consumer injuries.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, consumers should stop using the products and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store for a refund or store credit.

The tubes are used as upper and lower body workout equipment. They are made out of latex and were sold in blue, gray, green, orange, purple and red with grey handles. The tubes also range in resistance from five pounds to 30 pounds.

For more information on the recalled items, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s