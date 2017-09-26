Woman given probation for embezzling from newspaper

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas woman was sentenced to five years of probation for embezzling more than $48,000 from a local newspaper where she worked.

Sixty-year-old Diane Neises, of Cheney, pleaded guilty in July to felony theft and computer crime. The crimes occurred while Neises was an officer manager from 2009 to December 2013 at the Times-Sentinel Newspapers in Cheney.

Neises paid bills, reconciled bank statements and processed payroll for the business. District Attorney Marc Bennett says in a news release that she wrote herself 168 unauthorized checks.

Neises also was ordered to pay $390 a month restitution.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s