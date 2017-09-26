Woman given probation for embezzling from newspaper

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas woman was sentenced to five years of probation for embezzling more than $48,000 from a local newspaper where she worked.

Sixty-year-old Diane Neises, of Cheney, pleaded guilty in July to felony theft and computer crime. The crimes occurred while Neises was an officer manager from 2009 to December 2013 at the Times-Sentinel Newspapers in Cheney.

Neises paid bills, reconciled bank statements and processed payroll for the business. District Attorney Marc Bennett says in a news release that she wrote herself 168 unauthorized checks.

Neises also was ordered to pay $390 a month restitution.

