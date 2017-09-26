Wichita man worried for family in hurricane devastated Puerto Rico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – William Santiago describes the situation in Puerto Rico as desperate. Last week, Hurricane Maria put his family in danger.

Now, days later, he describes the situation as desperate.

“It is for real. This is so serious. Everybody has to be involved to help these people,” said William Santiago.

Parts of the island are a postapocalyptic state.

“The roads are all full of trees and limbs.”

It has him wondering, where is the help?

“They are not getting it.”

He worries for his family.

“My aunt’s house has been wiped out completely. The roof blew off and the walls caved in, and she ran into my grandmother’s house who lives next door. She is safe. Everybody is safe, but the house is destroyed.”

They may be in good spirits, but his family, six in all, now huddles in his grandmother’s hot and humid house without power, just hanging on.

His grandmother and great aunt are both in their late 80’s and require medication.

“I worry that you know something tragic will happen to them. Their health. Their well-being.”

Santiago and others are trying to find a reliable way to get resources to their families.

He adds he doesn’t even know when something would get there if he did send it.

“Two days ago, I spoke to my cousin for about two minutes, and he basically said they need batteries. They need fans, and they need to get the elderly out.”

Santiago’s family feels the support from the federal government has been poor, and the veteran of the U.S. Military for 17 years is hoping his country can now be of service to him.

“They are just not getting the resources, and we should be able to do something.”

