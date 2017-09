WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a battle of crosstown rivals, Wichita East volleyball won the bragging rights this time around with a 2-0 win over Wichita West.

The Blue Aces jumped out to an early lead in the first set, but the Pioneers rallied to make things interesting down the stretch. But West could never get over the hump, and East took the first set 25-19. The second set was all Blue Aces, as they won it 25-10 to seal the victory.