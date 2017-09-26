Topeka police ID 2 fatal stabbing victims; suspect in jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police have identified the two people killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near the Statehouse.

Police say the victims were 61-year-old Thomas P. O’Conner and 22-year-old Chance C. Crank, both of Topeka.

Police say the two men were stabbed to death.

A man who lives at the apartment where the killings occurred, 62-year-old Maximo Campillo-Echevarria, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

WIBW reports Kansas Corrections records show Campillo-Echevarria was convicted of first-degree murder for a 1981 Shawnee County death and was paroled in 2000. He returned to prison for 2004 convictions including aggravated assault and domestic battery but was paroled in January 2015.

