(NBC) – “This Is Us” returns for a highly anticipated second season tonight.

The story of the Pearson family continues, picking up right after Jack and Rebecca’s separation.

Fans will also see another clue about the events of Jack’s eventual passing, which was teased last season.

Tune in to “This Is Us” after “The Voice” starting at 8 p.m. on KSN.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.