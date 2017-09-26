Smoke shop robbed in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a smoke shop was robbed Monday evening in southeast Wichita. It happened in the 900 block of South Woodlawn.

A 23-year-old employee stated the suspect entered the business, approached the counter, and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect displayed a handgun.

Money and cigarettes were taken, and the suspect left on a black BMX style bicycle. There were no injuries.

If anyone has any additional information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

