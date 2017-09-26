Relatives: Toddler who fatally shot father has asked for him

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives say a St. Louis toddler who killed his sleeping father while playing with a gun has been asking “for his daddy.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the 2-year-old accidently shot 27-year-old Darrion Noble in the neck Saturday afternoon. No other adults were home. Three children — a 13-year-old, along with Noble’s 10-year-old and 5-year-old daughters — ran for help. Noble died at the scene.

His cousin, Stephanie Smith, says the toddler asked for Noble when he wasn’t around to put the boy in the bathtub as he used to. Smith’s says the boy looked to his mother and she “broke down.”

Police say the shooting “appears noncriminal.” Officers haven’t confirmed who owned the gun or how it was stored. Relatives said the gun belonged to Noble.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s