National Voter Registration Day: How to register

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Today is National Voter Registration day, a nationwide effort to register hundreds of voters on a single day.

According to Sedgwick County officials, some residents find themselves unable to vote because they missed the registration deadline, don’t update their information or don’t know how to register. Today is a way to make sure everyone gets an opportunity to vote.

Tabitha Lehman, the county election commissioner, encouraged people eligible to vote to register before the registration deadline — as there is a general election in November. In Sedgwick County, city and school elections will take place in the Fall instead of the Spring.

Today is also a reminder to update voter information — such as an address change, name change or party affiliation.

“This will also help you know where to go vote because your address determines who you’re eligible to vote on,” said Lehman. “So if you go to an old address…a polling place of an old address, you may not have the right candidates on your ballot. So it could create some problems for you when you go to vote.”

The county has a simple registration process.

On the county’s website, there’s a link to an online voter application. Make sure to have a Kansas drivers license or non-driver’s identification number.

There is also the option of downloading and printing the forms, then sending them to voterinformation@sedgwick. gov.

An individual can also call the election office to have the forms mailed to them.

If you’re already a registered voter and you’re only updating your information, all you need to do is fill out the forms.

If this is your first time registering to vote, you’ll need to make sure you have a few things. If you’re filling out the federal form, you only need to fill out the application. However, if you use a state form, you must provide proof of citizenship.

The last day to register is October 17.