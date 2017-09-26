Kobach: More than 80 percent of Kansas voters are registered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, a day set aside to celebrate our country’s democracy.

The purpose of National Voter Registration Day is to encourage those eligible to register to vote.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was in Wichita Tuesday. He said more than 80 percent of Kansas voters are registered. That’s more than the national average.

One change this year is that local elections are being held in November instead of the spring.

“Which gives hopefully a boost in participation because people associate early November with voting, as opposed to early April which people do not readily associate with voting,” Kobach said.

It’s hard to predict how moving local elections from the spring to November will affect voter turnout.

The last day to register to vote in Kansas for this election cycle is October 17.